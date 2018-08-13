2 people treated for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire in Hamilton

Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in a house on Jackson Street in Hamilton.

READ MORE: 2 lower Hamilton fires under investigation

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the kitchen of a fifth-floor apartment, but was quickly brought under control by firefighters.

The Hamilton Fire Department says its crews have responded to several preventable kitchen fires this past week.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 injured after apartment fire in Waterdown

Unattended cooking is the No. 1 cause of house fires in the city, according to the fire department.