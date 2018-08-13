Canada
2 people treated for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire in Hamilton

By Reporter  900 CHML
Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire on Jackson Street in Hamilton.

Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire on Jackson Street in Hamilton.

Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in a house on Jackson Street in Hamilton.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the kitchen of a fifth-floor apartment, but was quickly brought under control by firefighters.

The Hamilton Fire Department says its crews have responded to several preventable kitchen fires this past week.

Unattended cooking is the No. 1 cause of house fires in the city, according to the fire department.

