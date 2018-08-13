2 people treated for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire in Hamilton
A A
Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in a house on Jackson Street in Hamilton.
READ MORE: 2 lower Hamilton fires under investigation
The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the kitchen of a fifth-floor apartment, but was quickly brought under control by firefighters.
The Hamilton Fire Department says its crews have responded to several preventable kitchen fires this past week.
READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 injured after apartment fire in Waterdown
Unattended cooking is the No. 1 cause of house fires in the city, according to the fire department.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.