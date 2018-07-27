1 dead, 1 injured after apartment fire in Waterdown

A person has died and a second person has been injured after an apartment fire in Waterdown early Friday.

Hamilton Fire Department Chief David Cunliffe told reporters firefighters were called to a seventh floor unit at an apartment building on John Street West at around 2 a.m.

Cunliffe said the firefighters found smoke coming from the balcony of the unit after arriving on scene. Once inside the unit, he said crews encountered a fully-involved fire inside the unit.

“During search and rescue, [firefighters] found one person on the balcony and then they were searching the apartment and they found one other person who was deceased,” Cunliffe said.

“Damage inside the apartment is going to be extensive.”

He said the person on the balcony was taken to Hamilton General Hospital by paramedics to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Units from Hamilton Fire at the scene of a well involved apartment fire located at 75 John St W in Waterdown. Fire has been extinguished. One confirmed fatality at the scene and one patient transported to hospital by paramedics. OFM has been notified pic.twitter.com/V9xBKWVX7U — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) July 27, 2018

Apartment building residents either evacuated by themselves or sheltered in place. Everyone was allowed back in except for residents who live on the seventh floor.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal was notified of the incident. Cunliffe said the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is underway. He noted the building’s alarm system was working.