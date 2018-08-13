Man arrested in connection to Surrey bomb threat
A A
A 43-year-old man is in custody after Surrey RCMP responded to a bomb threat Sunday night.
Officers were called to a business near King George Boulevard and 96th Avenue just before 6 p.m.
They said the suspect was arrested without incident.
READ MORE: Bomb squad called to Whalley Strip for suspected IED
Numerous charges are pending.
No further information has been released as the investigation is in its early stages.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.