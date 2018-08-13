Man arrested in connection to Surrey bomb threat

A 43-year-old man is in custody after Surrey RCMP responded to a bomb threat Sunday night.

Officers were called to a business near King George Boulevard and 96th Avenue just before 6 p.m.

They said the suspect was arrested without incident.

Numerous charges are pending.

No further information has been released as the investigation is in its early stages.