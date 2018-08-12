Regimental funeral to be held to honour slain Fredericton officers

The city of Fredericton announced Sunday there will be a regimental funeral service for the two officers slain in the Fredericton shooting that occurred Friday.

The city is also setting up a book of condolences to the families, colleagues and friends of the officers, which will be available for the public to sign starting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the council chambers of Fredericton City Hall at 397 Queen St.

Lawrence Robert (Robb) Costello, 45, and Sara Mae Helen Burns, 43, were shot and killed after responding to reports of gunfire at the 200 block of Brookside Drive on Friday. Costello was a 20-year veteran of the Fredericton Police Force and Burns had only been on the job for two years. Both were married and had several children.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to all of you on behalf of the Fredericton Police Force,” said police chief Leanne Fitch in a release. “Your support, as demonstrated by the flowers and cards that are left in front of the police station, is appreciated by us all. Everyone in our community is hurting with the deaths of four of our citizens, but the support of the community to our fallen officers, the two others killed and all of their families and friends is appreciated.”

There will also be a book of condolences at the headquarters of the Saint John police department at 1 Peel Plaza, which will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are now with the families, friends and colleagues of the two brave police officers who gave their lives in order to protect and serve, and with the families of the other two victims of this senseless act of violence,” said Fredericton mayor Mike O’Brien.

No date has yet been released for the regimental funeral for the two officers.