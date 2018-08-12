German police save man from baby squirrel, later adopt it as mascot

A German man was so relentlessly harassed by a baby squirrel that he called the police for help.

Police in the city of Karlsruhe, in southwestern Germany, responded to the emergency call on Thursday. They arrived to find the man being chased by the tiny creature.

Upon seeing the police, the squirrel promptly fell asleep, according to a press release from the Karlsruhe police.

Officers apprehended the dangerous offender, who spent time in custody at the local police station.

„Hilfe, ich werde von einem #Eichhörnchen verfolgt!“ Eventuell mit diesen Worten richtete sich am Do, gegen 8:00 Uhr früh, ein Mann an den Karlsruher Polizeinotruf. Zur PM: https://t.co/QwOz51pXH8 Eure #Polizei #Karlsruhe pic.twitter.com/hMIeu6g0tS — Polizei Karlsruhe (@Polizei_KA) August 9, 2018

He was later adopted as an unofficial mascot by the police force, and given the name “Karl-Friedrich.”

Karl-Friedrich was eventually released to the custody of a local animal rescue organization, as he was apparently looking for a new home.

According to Piedmont Wildlife Rehab, orphaned baby squirrels often approach people for help.

