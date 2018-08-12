Motorcyclist from London dead following single-vehicle collision: OPP
Norfolk County OPP say a 38-year-old motorcyclist from London is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Charlotteville, Ont. on Saturday.
According to police, the victim was riding a blue and white motorcycle, accompanied by other motorcyclists, travelling southwest on Spooky Hollow Road.
Police say the late Londoner then travelled west off the roadway and struck a metal gate and a tree.
OPP and paramedic services responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. and noted the motorcyclist had suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A section of Spooky Hollow Road was closed between Front Road and Front Road of Normandale on Saturday, but was reopened later that day.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, but police say they have ruled out speed and alcohol as contributing factors.
Police are withholding the victim’s identity pending notification of next of kin.
