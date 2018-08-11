Victim hospitalized, 3 arrested in connection with stabbing in Verdun

Three people are in police custody in connection with a stabbing in Verdun Friday night that sent a 54-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to a home on Galt Street, not far from Verdun Street, at 10:45 p.m. on Friday.

“Police were called for a man stabbed by an edge weapon,” said police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but his condition has since stabilized and his life is no longer in danger, according to Brabant.

He is known to Montreal police, but is refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

A perimeter was established and a canine unit deployed to assist in the search for suspects.

Brabant explained that new information received after midnight led officers to a new address.

“The stabbing didn’t occur on Galt Street,” Brabant said, “but an apartment on 1 Avenue and Lasalle Boulevard.”

At 3:25 a.m., two men — aged 21 and 51, as well as a 27-year-old woman — were arrested in connection with the armed assault.

Investigators were expected to interview the trio Saturday afternoon.