Police arrest man after stabbing at Montreal bus terminal

A 26-year-old man is in police custody following an armed assault at the Berri bus terminal Saturday night.

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said the assault happened inside the terminal at around 9:45 p.m.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was seen arguing with at least two people.

Picard said at some point during the conflict the man stabbed.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have arrested one man in connection with the assault and are not looking for further suspects.

He is expected to meet with investigators later in the day Sunday.

Picard said the conflict was possibly drug-related.