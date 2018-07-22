Montreal police investigate Crescent St. stabbing
Montreal police are investigating after a 35-year-old man was stabbed early Sunday morning.
Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said it happened at 4:10 a.m. on Crescent Street in downtown Montreal, between de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Sherbrooke Street.
READ MORE: 4 arrests made in connection with fatal stabbing in downtown Montreal
Bergeron said a fight broke out between the victim and another person. The suspect fled the scene before the arrival of police.
The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: Saint-Léonard park stabbing sends man to hospital
Investigators were interviewing witnesses to get a better understanding of the circumstances leading up to the assault.
Crescent Street was closed for several hours as police investigated. It was re-opened to traffic at 6:30 a.m.
Bergeron said they have yet to make an arrest.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.