Montreal police investigate Crescent St. stabbing

Montreal police are investigating after a 35-year-old man was stabbed early Sunday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said it happened at 4:10 a.m. on Crescent Street in downtown Montreal, between de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Sherbrooke Street.

Bergeron said a fight broke out between the victim and another person. The suspect fled the scene before the arrival of police.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were interviewing witnesses to get a better understanding of the circumstances leading up to the assault.

Crescent Street was closed for several hours as police investigated. It was re-opened to traffic at 6:30 a.m.

Bergeron said they have yet to make an arrest.