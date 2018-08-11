Traffic
August 11, 2018 9:25 am

Merivale Road to close for 10 weeks due to Highway 417 construction

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

The city of Ottawa is informing motorists that Merivale Road will be closed between Island Park Drive and Carling Avenue for ten weeks starting on Monday.

Michael Draven/Global News
The City of Ottawa is informing motorists that a section of Merivale Road will be closed on Monday and will not reopen for approximately 10 weeks.

Starting at 6 a.m., the city says Merivale Road will be closed in both directions between Island Park Drive and Carling Avenue.

The city says that the closure is required for public and worker safety reasons as the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario continues its work to widen Highway 417 between Maitland Avenue and Island Park Drive. The bridge over the highway at Merivale Road will also be widened during construction.

The city will have signed detours in place while the work is being done. The sidewalk on the east side of Merivale Road will still be open for those on foot, and cyclists can either follow the detour or walk their bikes on the sidewalk.

Local traffic can continue to access the Westgate Mall only via Merivale Road, according to the city.

The city also says that OC Transpo routes 80 and 81 will continue for those in need of service to the Westgate Mall and none of their bus stops will be affected.

