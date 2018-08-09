Luke Strimbold, ex-B.C. mayor, faces 29 total sex-related charges: prosecutors

A special prosecutor in British Columbia has approved 29 sex-related charges against Luke Strimbold, the former mayor of Burns Lake.

Dan McLaughlin with the B.C. Prosecution Service says the charges are sexual assault, sexual interference or invitation to sexual touching, allegedly involving six people all under the age of 16 at the time.

Special prosecutor Leonard Doust took over the case in March when 24 charges were laid because Strimbold was a former mayor and had connections to the B.C. Liberal Party.

A prosecution service news release issued Thursday says Doust declined to approve one charge sworn by RCMP involving a complainant, saying the charge assessment standard was not met.

However, the service says Doust approved further sex-related charges involving three additional complainants.

None of the allegations has been proven against Strimbold, who is scheduled to appear in B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers on Oct. 1.