RCMP halt ‘significant’ amount of cocaine moving into Prince Albert, Sask. area
RCMP say they have charged nine people believed to be responsible for a significant amount of illegal drugs flowing into the Prince Albert, Sask., area.
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit launched the investigation into a possible drug trafficking organization moving large amount of cocaine and marijuana in November 2017.
From mid-July until early August, police executed searches at several homes and made several arrests.
A large quantity of drugs, weapons, and four vehicles were seized.
Jonathan Michial Mah, Kevin Wayne Keller, Jessica Rayleen Keller, Tiffany Keller, Benjamin Martin Anthony Henry, Chase Dennis Sinclair, Brent Tyrone Fizzard, Amanda Rose Marchand, and Cory Wayne Marchand have been charged.
All, except Henry, are facing charges of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, and conspiracy to possess proceeds of crime.
Henry, 23, faces a charge of conspiracy to traffic cannabis marijuana as well as others arrested.
Mah, 33, also faces charges of unlawful possession of firearms for trafficking, storing a high-hazard explosive, and two counts of possession of stolen snowmobiles.
The accused, aged 19 to 43, made their first court appearance earlier this week.
