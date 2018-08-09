Alleged Vernon corn stand robber turns himself in

A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Vernon corn stand has turned himself in.

The robbery happened Tuesday afternoon on Kalamalka Road, where a man armed with a knife demanded money from the 14 year-old teen manning the booth.

The suspect got away in an older model Ford pick-up truck.

The youth who was robbed managed to take a photo of the vehicle.

READ MORE: Vernon robbery victim snaps photo of suspect’s vehicle

The photo was released by RCMP.

Police said the photo of the truck spread on social media, prompting the alleged robber to turn himself in Wednesday, in part because his getaway vehicle was posted on social media.

“Without the number of times this incident and vehicle photo was shared over social media, there is a good possibility this suspect would never have surfaced. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the media, public and the youth employee for their efforts during this investigation,” Cst. Kelly Brett said.

The suspect has been identified as a 37-year-old Vernon resident.