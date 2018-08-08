Police seek suspect in alleged Hamilton pharmacy robbery
Hamilton Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged pharmacy robbery on Main Street East.
Police say a man made for demands for narcotics Monday morning before jumping over the counter with a weapon in hand.
The suspect fled with several medications, police say.
He is described as a white with a shaved head, medium build, tattoos on both arms and possibly the right side of his neck.
He was wearing baggy black pants and was carrying a black and red backpack.
Police are reminding the public that taking any medications not prescribed to them can be harmful to their health and even fatal.
If you have any information that you believe could assist police, contact Det. Const. Shannon McLean at 905-546-8938 or Det. Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.
