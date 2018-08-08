Government says 2,226 Nova Scotians got a family doctor in July

The Nova Scotia government says 2,226 Nova Scotians found a family doctor in July, thanks to the Patient Attachment Incentive Trust.

The program was announced earlier this year and offers doctors a one-time payment of $150 for every new patient they take on.

According to recent data on the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s website, nearly 55,000 Nova Scotians are currently on the wait list for a family doctor.

Since April 1, the province says, 1,436 doctors from across Nova Scotia have submitted claims through the Patient Attachment Incentive Trust, taking on a total of 7,536 new patients.

