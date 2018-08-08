Canada
August 8, 2018 12:29 pm

Government says 2,226 Nova Scotians got a family doctor in July

Nova Scotia doctors have taken on 7,536 new patients since April 1, thanks to the Patient Attachment Incentive Trust.

The Nova Scotia government says 2,226 Nova Scotians found a family doctor in July, thanks to the Patient Attachment Incentive Trust.

The program was announced earlier this year and offers doctors a one-time payment of $150 for every new patient they take on.

According to recent data on the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s website, nearly 55,000 Nova Scotians are currently on the wait list for a family doctor.

Since April 1, the province says, 1,436 doctors from across Nova Scotia have submitted claims through the Patient Attachment Incentive Trust, taking on a total of 7,536 new patients.

