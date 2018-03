Nova Scotia to spend $39.6M on incentives for doctors to reduce wait-lists

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil will spend $39.6 million on increased compensation for family doctors and developing incentives to reduce patient wait-lists.

Part of the funding – $13.9 million – will go toward increasing amounts for fee-for-service and the alternative payment plan for family doctors.

The announcement includes $6.6 million to encourage family doctors to develop an up-to-date patient list on a voluntary basis.

Dr. Tim Holland, president-elect of Doctors Nova Scotia, says the incentives are a first step in solving certain health-care challenges in the province, such as doctor shortages.

Holland says the funding will help doctor recruitment and retention efforts in Nova Scotia.