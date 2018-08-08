Politics
August 8, 2018 10:28 am

GOP congressman Chris Collins indicted on insider trading charges

By Staff The Associated Press

In this July 19, 2016 file photo, Rep. Chris Collins, R-NY, speaks in Cleveland.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
A A

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades.

The charges were announced and the indictment unsealed in New York City on Wednesday.

Story continues below

The indictment charges Collins and two others, including the congressman’s son, with conspiracy, wire fraud and other counts.

READ MORE: First Muslim woman poised to join U.S. Congress

Prosecutors say the charges relate to a scheme to gain insider information about a biotechnology company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with offices in Auckland, New Zealand.

According to the indictment, the defendants tried to get early word on the results of tests by Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited.

The company developed a drug intended to treat Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis.

Collins has denied any wrongdoing.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Chris Collins
Chris Collins arrested
Chris Collins fraud
Chris Collins indicted
Chris Collins insider trading
Christopher Collins
congressman insider trading
Innate Immunotherapeutics
insider trading
MS
Multiple Sclerosis
New York
stock trading

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News