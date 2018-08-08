Canada
Woman rescued after falling on Mount Royal

A woman fell on Mount Royal early Wednesday morning. Firefighters carried out a rescue operation. 8 Aug 2018.

The Montreal Fire Department‘s so-called “spiderman” unit carried out a rescue operation early Wednesday morning after a woman fell on Mount Royal.

It happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. and took about an hour to get her on a stretcher and descend the mountain.

The woman was conscious during the rescue and was taken to hospital.

Details are scarce for the moment. Firefighters will be updating the situation soon.

