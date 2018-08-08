Woman rescued after falling on Mount Royal

The Montreal Fire Department‘s so-called “spiderman” unit carried out a rescue operation early Wednesday morning after a woman fell on Mount Royal.

It happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. and took about an hour to get her on a stretcher and descend the mountain.

READ MORE: Man rescued after falling on Mount Royal

The woman was conscious during the rescue and was taken to hospital.

Details are scarce for the moment. Firefighters will be updating the situation soon.