Kingston Krossfire Midget boys team heads to Ontario lacrosse championships

The Kingston Krossfire Midget boys lacrosse team hopes to make some noise this weekend at the Ontario Lacrosse Association championships.

The three-day tournament will be held at Iroquois Park in Whitby.

Coached by Alec Johnson and Jeff Wills, the Krossfire believe they have a shot at winning a medal in the D Division of the OLA competition.

“We’ve played against A and B Division teams all summer long, and it’s made us a better club,” said captain Braeden Niemy.

“I know, as a team, that if we play our best lacrosse we have a chance at winning a medal. We’ve practiced all summer long for this tournament and we’re ready to go.”

The Krossfire suffered more losses than wins this summer, but playing against the top teams in the province has prepared them well for their run at a provincial title.

“It really sets us up well for what we intend to do in Whitby,” said Krossfire forward Noah Prudhomme, who is also a Greater Kingston minor hockey star. “It’s helped our game in so many ways, both offensively and defensively. We’re playing some pretty good lacrosse right now. We’re not quite at our peak but we’re awfully close.”

The talented 15-year old, who plays lacrosse in the summer and hockey in the winter, hopes to earn a spot on the Kingston Voyageur’s Junior A hockey club when training camp opens later this month.