Becca Schofield among 11 names added to the Order of New Brunswick

A Riverview teen who inspired acts of kindness around the world through her social media campaign has been posthumously added to the Order of New Brunswick.

Becca Schofield was 18 when she passed away in February after a battle with brain cancer.

Her hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo inspired people to do acts of kindness, and share it on social media. She was recognized for her efforts on several occasions, including the Canada 150 Senate Medal and a personal shout-out from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Schofield was among 11 recipients named to the Order this year. The honour was established in 2000 to recognize people who have demonstrated a high level of excellence and achievement in their field.

The 11 recipients of the Order of New Brunswick this year are:

Judy Astle, from Boiestown, for her outstanding commitment to sportsmanship and leadership in her community and throughout New Brunswick.

Charles Bernard, from Balmoral, for his commitment to the protection of vulnerable people and his passion for community involvement.

Roberta Dugas, from Caraquet, for her longstanding service to her community and for her outstanding leadership in the nursing profession.

Louise Imbeault, from Moncton, for her impact on the social and cultural life of New Brunswick through her contributions to the field of media and communications and also within the Acadian community.

Gaetan Lanteigne, from Haut-Sheila (now part of Tracadie), for his outstanding work in the economic development of his community and the province of New Brunswick.

Walter Learning, from Fredericton, for his achievements in the performing arts and for his contributions to the theatre community and industry in New Brunswick.

James Lockyer, from Moncton, for his extraordinary volunteerism and outstanding contributions to the legal profession.

Rebecca Schofield (posthumous), from Riverview, for inspiring New Brunswickers to be kind to each other and uniting the province through selfless acts of compassion and generosity.

F. Eileen Wallace, from Fredericton, for her trail-blazing achievements in bilingual education and for her outstanding impact on children’s literacy.

Ed and Eke van Oorschot, from Black River, for their exemplary and long-standing passion for social justice and for their commitment to protecting vulnerable people in their community and across New Brunswick.