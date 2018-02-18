Tributes pour in following death of Riverview teen Becca Schofield

Condolences and tributes are pouring in following the death Saturday night of Rebecca Schofield. The 18-year-old Riverview, N.B. woman — whose call for people to commit random acts of kindness for each other — lost her long battle with brain cancer.

Just hours after her death, Becca’s family released a statement: “If the love of a community actually had the medical power to cure childhood cancer, we believe Becca would have lived forever.

“We pray #Beccatoldmeto will live on. Keep her dream alive, and our beloved Becca will live forever. Be kind.”

Reaction to Becca’s death is filled with both sadness and praise. New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant and wife Karine expressed condolences. In a Facebook post, Gallant says Becca’s “story of selfless dedication to helping others while in the face of immense adversity will continue to inspire New Brunswickers for years to come.”

Rebecca’s hometown of Riverview is in mourning but officials are hopeful her message of kindness will never fade.

“At a time when we see so many things happening in our world right now, this is what we can focus on,” said Mayor Ann Seamans. “We can focus on Becca and her message and she’s our angel who’s looking down and will be watching us fulfill her dream.”

Jason Tremere recently authored a book highlighting many #Beccatoldmeto acts of kindness. He says there are likely more volumes to come in something that already has made a global impact.

“My friends are buying copies in Australia and other countries and I just sold ten copies to a lady who’s bringing them to Jamaica,” Tremere said.

Becca’s death was on the hearts and minds of the cheerleaders at a competition in Saint John, N.B., especially the team from Riverview.

“It’s all the girls and the parents were talking about,” said Jody Stillwell, who was a guidance counselor at Becca’s middle school. “Very worried very concerned. Our heart definitely is in Riverview right now.”

A service celebrating Becca’s life will be held Wednesday morning in Riverview.