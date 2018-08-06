Police seek suspect after shots fired from moving car at North Preston home
Police are still looking for a suspect after shots were fired from a moving car in North Preston, N.S., Sunday afternoon.
Nova Scotia RCMP say officers responded to a call at 3:45 p.m. after a man in a silver car was seen firing multiple gunshots towards a home on Downey Road.
“The silver car was seen leaving the area with an unidentified black male driving,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said in a news release Monday.
There were no injuries or damage to nearby homes, according to police.
A heavy police presence responded to the scene, but they were unable to locate a suspect.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
