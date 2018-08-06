Calgary Police Service
Calgary police search for victim after a possible shooting in Renfrew

An abandoned motorcycle sits on the side of the road as police investigate a possible shooting on Sunday.

Hector Chaparro / Global News
Calgary police are investigating after a possible shooting in the northeast community of Renfrew Saturday night.

Police told Global News they were called to Reader Crescent N.E. just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot.

Officials said when officers arrived they found an abandoned motorcycle laying near the intersection of Reader Crescent and Remington Road N.E.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to find a victim or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
