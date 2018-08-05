Tyler McCumber brilliant on Sunday to win Oil Country Championship

Tyler McCumber shot a course record 63 to win the Oil Country Championship at the Petroleum Club in the Edmonton area on Sunday afternoon.

The golfer needed to go low as he was faced with several hard-charging challengers. In the group ahead of him, Ian Holt also posted a 63 and finished at -19. Holt’s chip for eagle just skipped past the edge on 18 and he settled for birdie. McCumber also birdied 18 to finish -21.

“That was our game plan today, just to come out and make as many birdies as possible,” McCumber said. “There were so many guys in the hunt who were going to make a run for it, which they did.”

“I didn’t give it away,” Holt said. “I played eight under. What else am I supposed to do? Second stinks. Nobody likes to come in second, but you have to take your hat off to a guy who plays like that in the final group.”

It’s McCumber’s second-straight win on the MacKenzie Tour. The Oil Country win comes on a course designed by McCumber’s father. Former PGA Tour pro Mark McCumber completed his design of the Petroleum Club in 1993.

“It was just such a fun week,” Tyler McCumber said. “It was fun seeing all the things he talks about in course design in play.”

Dawson Armstrong also shot 63 on Sunday and finished tied for eighth. Edmonton’s Wil Bateman wound up 63rd at +6.