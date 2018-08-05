Lifestyle
August 5, 2018 5:20 pm

Trudeau to celebrate B.C. Day in Penticton

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, Ont., on June 20, 2018.

Chris Wattie/Reuters
If you’d like to catch a glimpse of Canada’s prime minister this B.C. Day, you should head to Penticton’s Gyro Park.

Justin Trudeau is expected to attend B.C. Day festivities in the south Okanagan city, along with his family, on Monday morning.

Trudeau is scheduled to be on hand at 11:15 a.m., at which time he is expected to make a short speech.

The B.C. Day celebrations in Gyro Park are expected to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

There will be music and dance performances, a cake cutting, family activities and food vendors.

