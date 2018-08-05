Trudeau to celebrate B.C. Day in Penticton

If you’d like to catch a glimpse of Canada’s prime minister this B.C. Day, you should head to Penticton’s Gyro Park.

Justin Trudeau is expected to attend B.C. Day festivities in the south Okanagan city, along with his family, on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Fireworks, Pride Parade make for busy BC Day long weekend in downtown Vancouver

Trudeau is scheduled to be on hand at 11:15 a.m., at which time he is expected to make a short speech.

The B.C. Day celebrations in Gyro Park are expected to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: Trudeau defends decision to buy Trans Mountain pipeline at Vancouver Island event

There will be music and dance performances, a cake cutting, family activities and food vendors.