Fireworks, Pride Parade make for busy BC Day long weekend in downtown Vancouver

Patience will be key if you’re heading into downtown Vancouver this long weekend.

A number of events, combined with the arrival of several cruise ships, could make this the busiest weekend in the downtown core this year.

Seven cruise ships with more then 32,000 passengers are arriving, with two of them docking Saturday.

Hundreds of thousands of people are also expected to take in the finale of the Celebration of Light fireworks display on Saturday night.

Large crowds are expected on Sunday in the West End for the Pride Parade.

Those events will likely put a strain on cabs, but all 900 will be on the road, including nearly 100 temporary licences.

Not surprisingly, it was also busy at border crossings.

There were reports of waits of more than three hours at border crossings for those wanting to head down to the U.S. on Saturday.

Border traffic on 176th #SurreyBC is nuts! Back to 16th Avenue. Never seen it this busy. Could use some traffic help from ⁦@SurreyRCMP⁩ ⁦@CKNW⁩ ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ ⁦@AM730Traffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/S4wrCb7U2c — Janet Brown (@JanetBrown980) August 4, 2018