IN PHOTOS: Edmontonians hit up Heritage Festival for a cultural experience

Hawrelak Park saw hordes of people arrive for an afternoon of culture and cuisine from around the world on Saturday, as the 2018 edition of the Edmonton Heritage Festival got underway.

The event is one of the most popular of the city’s many annual summer festivals. This year’s event, which runs until Monday night, features food and cultural performances from 100 different “countries and cultures” at 71 outdoor pavilions and 25 stages.

READ MORE: New efforts at Edmonton Heritage Festival aim to make it more eco-friendly

For more information on the festival, including how to get in and out of the event area, click here.

READ MORE: Heritage Festival and ETS agree to new bus plan after last year’s issues

View photos from Day 1 of the Edmonton Heritage Festival below.