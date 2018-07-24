Heritage Festival and ETS agree to new bus plan after last year’s issues

There’s nothing like a pending problem to focus the mind. So when the rehab work on the Groat Road Bridge made it obvious there would be trouble getting to Hawrelak Park, organizers of the Edmonton Heritage Festival sat down with Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) officials and city traffic staff to brainstorm a solution.

Festival boss Jim Gibbon confirmed Monday to Global News they ironed out the final details in the last couple of days.

“We were worried about Groat,” Gibbon said.

“It seems like with traffic and ETS and us working together, I actually think it’ll be faster than it was last year because of the changes to the bus routes.”

That’s because the horrors of last year were still fresh in Gibbon’s mind. It drizzled on the Saturday, and when Monday’s forecast calling for rain came out Sunday morning, everyone decided they’d go to the Heritage Festival Sunday afternoon. Then came the congestion.

“We had all those people come in the same day and they all came about the same time and it got a little bit crazy.”

He likens it to all of Winnipeg showing up for a long weekend.

The crowd that day — an estimated 147,000 people — overwhelmed the transit plan. In some instances, it took festival-goers more than two hours to get into the park.

The new plan includes a dedicated bus lane in and out of the park for ETS.

“There’s only two cross-over points there with cars so they don’t share the road at any point on that Emily Murphy Park Road. Anywhere that they cross is managed by individual police,” Gibbon said.

“So it’s a pretty solid plan and I’m really excited because I think we’re going to have better access than last year. If I didn’t believe it, I wouldn’t say it, so I’m pretty happy about it.”

The big worry remains where traffic is down to a single lane because of the Groat Bridge, however Gibbon said Edmonton police will be on point-duty.

“If traffic builds up, they’ll be able to increase the traffic heading north out of the park area — you know, skip a light or two for people coming the other way.”

“I’m very happy. I have to admit I was very nervous but I can honestly say I’m not nearly as nervous as I was while ago.”

Also new is how people pay to ride the bus. Passengers start the day with a round-trip fare at a reduced price.

“Normally, it’s $3.25. Now it’s $3 each way but on the way in, you pay $6… and then you don’t have to pay on the way home. The way home is free.”

Gibbon also said they’ve created a larger “kiss and drop zone.” It’s expanded from five spots to nearly 40.

“Even that will be moving more quickly this year.”

They’ve also doubled the size of the bike paddocks. Gibbon said the Edmonton Bicycle Commuters will be manning it.

“Plus they’ll do light repairs on site and they’ll hold some bike repair clinics,” Gibbon said.

The Edmonton Heritage Festival begins at noon on Saturday, Aug. 4. It wraps up Monday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m.