Third annual Area 506 Festival rocks Saint John’s Long Wharf

The third annual Area 506 Festival at Long Wharf in uptown Saint John is in full swing this weekend, with an expected 50,000 people walking through the gates.

With 16 bands and 50 vendors, there’s something for just about everybody.

New Brunswick-based Kendra Gale Band rocked the main stage Saturday afternoon, kicking things off as thousands streamed into the venue.

The band says it’s an honour to be a part of it.

“To have Saint John have another amazing festival like this, like Salty Jam, Festival by the Sea and things like that, it’s really exciting to have it in the city to begin with,” drummer Warren Beatteay says.

Toronto-based July Talk headlines the event.

“Saint John is not a city you get to necessarily get to hit on the touring circuit as much as you would like,” says Peter Dreimanis. “We got to play the first Area 506 a couple of years ago and just loved the people who put it on, such a lighthearted vibe, we really enjoyed the energy.”

Ray Gracewood is the founder of Area 506. He says Long Wharf is an ideal venue for the concept of a main stage and container village for vendors.

“The container village is super reflective of what the city is all about. We’re a port city, we’re industrial, we’re gritty and I think it’s a great reflection on that,” Gracewood notes.

Gracewood explains what motivates him is showing where he’s from.

“I think at the end of the day, if I can have 50,000 people through here that walk away feeling better about where they live and the decisions that they made and have a better level of confidence around what New Brunswick has to offer, that’s why we do it.”

The vendors in the container village see the event as a big opportunity.

“It’s just unbelievable just to get our name out there and promote New Brunswick, shop local and we’re all about promoting the local businesses,” says Uptown Vibe owner Deanne MacBurnie.

Matthew White runs Sussex-based Beard Oil Merchants.

“I enjoy it because I get to meet some customers that I haven’t met before and you get to meet them face to face and that’s a good thing,” White says.

Meanwhile, Gracewood says the festival will generate over $3 million in economic spin offs for uptown Saint John.