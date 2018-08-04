Canada
August 4, 2018 3:23 pm
Updated: August 4, 2018 3:36 pm

Annapolis Valley company’s ready-made salads recalled due to bacteria risk

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A recall has been made for Randsland Farms Inc.'s Broccoli Slaw ready-made salad.

Source: Canadian Food Inspection Agency
A salad company based in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley has recalled some of their ready-made salads due to the risk of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Randsland Farms Inc. says the voluntary recall has been made on their Classic Coleslaw and Broccoli Slaw after routine environmental swabbing and end-product sampling confirmed the presence of the bacteria.

A recall was also made for the company’s Classic Coleslaw ready-made salad.

Source: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says consumers should not eat the salad and it should either be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

The agency says there have not been any reported illnesses as a result of the bacteria.

