South Okanagan RCMP investigating homicide in Oliver

Police are calling a homicide that took place in the South Okanagan on Thursday morning a targeted and isolated incident.

According to Oliver RCMP, a report came in at approximately 3 a.m. of a man needing medical assistance in the 8000-block of Highway 97 North. Police said that responding officers located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Attempts to save his life were made, but he died at the scene.

The victim is believed to be Jesse McKnight, with family confirming his death to Global Okanagan.

READ MORE: 4 people arrested at Penticton motel and guns seized

RCMP spokesperson Janelle Shoihet said the investigation is in its early stages, adding that investigators from Oliver and Penticton are expected to be at the scene Friday and throughout the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.

This is the second fatal shooting in as many months in the Oliver area.

On July 17, Oliver RCMP responded to a man who had been shot outside his residence on Wilson Mountain Road.

The victim was given immediate medical assistance at the scene and transported to hospital. However, the 58-year-old man died later.