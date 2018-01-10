4 people arrested at Penticton motel and guns seized

Four people were arrested at a Penticton motel on Tuesday and numerous firearms were seized.

The arrests were made by the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP Targeted Enforcement Unit.

The two men and two women, who are known to police, pulled up to the motel in a pick-up truck.

Police found a loaded handgun, a long gun, various types of ammunition and a large amount of suspected stolen property.

“Anytime that we can seize illegal firearms and get them off of the streets is a good thing,” Const. Heather Pitcey said.

“These arrests were the result of an intelligence-led investigation and co-ordinated effort between various South Okanagan RCMP detachments.”

Waylon Faulhafer, 24, of Oliver; 27-year-old Jesse McKnight of Okanagan Falls; and 30-year-old Chelsey Thorstensen of Oliver have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12.

The fourth person arrested was released from custody on a promise to appear.