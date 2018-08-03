2 men face a total of 40 drug, gun charges after Toronto cocaine bust, police say
A A
TORONTO – Police say two men are facing a total of 40 drug and firearms charges following an investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police allege the men were trafficking powder cocaine while armed with a semi-automatic rifle.
They say two Toronto men, aged 19 and 22, were arrested and charged on Thursday.
READ MORE: Toronto police seize more than $5.6M of illicit drugs in cross-border smuggling operation
Each man faces 20 counts, including cocaine and marijuana trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of firearm.
Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.