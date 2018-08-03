Crime
August 3, 2018 2:47 pm

2 men face a total of 40 drug, gun charges after Toronto cocaine bust, police say

By Staff Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
TORONTO – Police say two men are facing a total of 40 drug and firearms charges following an investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police allege the men were trafficking powder cocaine while armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

They say two Toronto men, aged 19 and 22, were arrested and charged on Thursday.

Each man faces 20 counts, including cocaine and marijuana trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of firearm.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

