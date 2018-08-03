Tornado watch issued for parts of eastern Sask.

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for eastern portions of Saskatchewan. This includes the Yorkton, Melville, Kamsack and Canora areas.

The weather agency said that isolated thunderstorms developing Friday afternoon have the potential to produce tornadoes.

Meanwhile, the Hudson Bay-Porcupine Plaine area, just north of the tornado watch zone, is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

If you see a tornado, or are in an area with a tornado warning, go indoors to the lowest floor of a structure and stay away from outside walls and windows.

Environment Canada also advises avoiding free-standing shelters like a mobile home or tent. As a last resort, they advise lying in a low spot and protecting your head from flying debris.