B.C.’s wildfire situation just grew so large, it needs outside help to fight the flames

The BC Wildfire Service has issued a call for help to manage a fire situation that has grown beyond its capacity to fight the flames on its own.

On Facebook Thursday night, the service said B.C. has hit a Provincial Preparedness Level of 4 for the first time this year – that means it needs outside assistance to manage the fire situation.

There are now more than 450 fires burning throughout B.C., and lightning storms have increased fire activity significantly.

“BC Wildfire Service is currently requesting resources from elsewhere in Canada and internationally to assist with the wildfire situation,” the Facebook post said.

One of the biggest wildfires that has sparked up this year is the Snowy Mountain blaze, which is burning at over 6,500 hectares about 14 kilometres south of Keremeos.

That fire, which was discovered on July 17, had 40 firefighters tackling it on Thursday, and night crews were expected to manage it along its east flank in the Cawston area.

Steep terrain is “inoperable in some areas, and poses a safety risk to firefighting personnel,” the wildfire service said.

On Wednesday, a precautionary evacuation alert was expandedin the Cawston area to apply to Crown land and the Snowy Mountain Protected Area.

On Thursday, the BC Wildfire Service recommended a precautionary evacuation order on five properties that fall within the Lower Similkameen Indian Band’s jurisdiction.