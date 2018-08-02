Snowy Mountain wildfire more than 6,500 hectares and growing

The Snowy Mountain wildfire, burning near Cawston and Keremeos, is continuing to be a concern to firefighters Thursday morning.

The blaze is now 6,594 hectares in size and continues to grow due to strong winds and dry conditions.

In some places, it has now reached the bottom of the hillside between Keremeos and Cawston.

UPDATE: the #SnowyMountain wildfire has made it to the bottom of the hillside in some areas between Keremeos and Cawston @GlobalOkanagan @GlobalBC #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/8bmTzzGr0q — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) August 2, 2018

The B.C. Wildfire Service says crews worked overnight on the east flank of the fire where the fire continued to burn down the slope.

The fire is very visible to residents in Cawston, Keremeos and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

The Snowy Mountain wildfire is burning in very steep terrain, which is posing a challenge to firefighting crews.

#Breaking Mike Pritchard with BC Wildfire Service says 5 homes on Lower Similkameen Indian Band land evacuated early this morning due to #SnowyMountain wildfire . Crews built fire guard around community and conducted controlled ignition this morning. #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/qDq932tPHP — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) August 2, 2018

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the objective for Thursday is to strategically place crews in the operable terrain areas where they will conduct burnoffs on the east flank, and if it’s safe to do so, will remove fuel from the fire’s path in order to stop the advance to the valley’s bottom.

Officials have now recommended a precautionary evacuation order for five properties closest to the fire activity within the Lower Similkameen Indian Band jurisdiction.

On Wednesday night, ranchers with cattle on Crown land west of Cawston were advised to start moving their animals to safer pastures with a new evacuation alert issued by the regional district.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) said the Snowy Mountain Wildfire has the potential to move south to the U.S. border.

The Desert Park Race Track in Osoyoos can stable horses and livestock as needed with the assistance of Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) Canada, said the evening release from the RDOS.

Thick smoke hangs in the air as the #SnowyMountain fire creeps towards the valley bottom. 6,500 hectares in size. Zero per cent contained. #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/5EpCf3INK7 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) August 2, 2018

The Snowy Mountain wildfire remains zero per cent contained.

Almost 900 homes remain under an evacuation alert due to this fire. There have been no evacuation orders at this time but that could change in the coming days.