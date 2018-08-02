4 Metro Vancouver beaches reopened after E. coli closures

Good news for Metro Vancouver residents hoping to take a dip over the long weekend: Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) has reopened four beaches that had been closed to swimming.

Beaches at Whytecliff, Ambleside, and Sandy Cove parks in West Vancouver, and Sunset Beach in Vancouver have been cleared for bathers.

Kits Beach, Kits Point and Trout Lake remain closed to swimmers.

The West Vancouver beaches were closed on Tuesday, while Vancouver’s were closed on Saturday.

VCH closed the beaches due to high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.

The health authority’s guidelines dictate swimming closures if levels of E. coli surpass 200 per 100 millilitres of water. On Saturday, at least one test found 15,000 per 100 millilitres.

E. coli is the same bacteria that can contaminate meat and vegetables. In the case of water contamination, it usually comes from fecal matter.

The health authority has said it is difficult to pin down exactly where the contamination is coming from, but that it is common this time of year due to increased numbers of boats, swimmers and waterfowl.

Hot weather can also help the bacteria multiply.

Children and young people are at a higher risk of E. coli contamination, however VCH warns that it can give anyone gastrointestinal illness.

This can lead to symptoms such as abdominal cramping, vomiting and diarrhea.

Anyone who is exposed to contaminated water should shower with soap and water, paying particular attention to any cuts or scrapes.

Clothing, bathing suits or towels that come in contact with contaminated water should be washed immediately.