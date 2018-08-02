Saskatchewan RCMP looking for missing Manitoba man

RCMP in Saskatchewan say they’re looking for a Manitoba man who has been missing for two days.

La Ronge RCMP said Thursday they’re looking for Cory Mitchel McLaughlin of McCreary, Man. The last known contact with him was on Tuesday at about 4:35 p.m.

It’s believed he’s driving a maroon 2005 Ford F-150 truck with the Manitoba licence plate EJZ 932. Police don’t know what he was wearing, but say he’s 45, about five feet eight inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

“McLaughlin may be in the area between La Ronge, Sask., and the Manitoba border,” said RCMP in a statement. “He also may be in the area between Snow Lake, Man., and the Saskatchewan border.”

Police are concerned for McLaughlin’s well-being. Anyone with information should call La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.