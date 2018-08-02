Winnipeg police looking for missing 16-year-old girl
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.
Sherisa Robyn Gretsinger was last seen in Winnipeg on July 15. Police have received information she may have been on her way to Alberta.
Gretsinger is five-foot-six with a medium build, long brown hair and may be wearing glasses.
She also has a tattoo of a heart-shaped ribbon on her leg and was wearing a black Nomads football hoodie, shorts, and flip-flops when she was last seen.
Anyone with information on Gretsinger’s whereabouts can contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
