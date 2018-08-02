Residents of Toronto mass shooter’s neighborhood warned about ‘fringe hate group’

Eleven days after the mass shooting in Toronto, residents of the gunman’s neighbourhood were warned about a planned visit from a “fringe hate group.”

A notice to residents of Thorncliffe Park said the Jewish Defence League intended to march in the neighbourhood on Thursday evening.

“Based on their past behaviour, it is possible that members of our community may be confronted and provoked by JDL members in an attempt to instigate a response,” an advisory warned residents.

The Islamic Society of Toronto statement said there would be an increased police presence but advised locals to walk in groups of two or three, stay out of alleys and avoid confrontations.

“Please note, that these guidelines have been provided as a precaution. We do not believe that there is any reason to be afraid,” the statement added.

The release of the “safety plan” followed an announcement by the JDL, which has been circulating unsubstantiated claims of a cover-up of the July 22 shooting, that it would conduct a “fact-finding mission” in Thorncliffe Park.

Those who indicated on Facebook they were interested in attending included two whose profiles featured photos of military-style rifles, and a self-described “Islamophobe” and member of the Proud Boys racist group.

“Toronto Police Services are informed and have informed us that they will be here and will be responsible the safety of the community,” said Ahmed Hussein, executive director of The Neighbourhood Organization. “Thorncliffe community is peaceful community and will not engage any hate groups.”

The Southern Poverty Law Centre describes the JDL as a “radical organization” that has “orchestrated countless terrorist attacks” and engaged in “intense harassment” of Muslims and others.

“The JDL is a fringe hate group who the mainstream Jewish community also do not consider representative of their community and disavow,” the Thorncliffe mosque statement said.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said it had asked the JDL privately to “reconsider moving ahead with this initiative.”

A week after Faisal Hussain opened fire in Toronto’s Greektown, killing Reese Fallon, 18, and Julianna Kozis, 10, and injuring 13 others before turning the gun on himself, no evidence has yet emerged to explain the mass shooting.

Police sources said the investigation had not turned up any national security links and there was no indication a claim of responsibility from the so-called Islamic States was credible. Speaking for his family, Faraz Hussain said his brother was mentally ill.

But far-right groups have tried to capitalize on the lack of a known motive to push an anti-Muslim agenda, with one well-known activist tearing pages from a Koran in a video filmed at the memorial for the victims.

“We do watch for issues that peripherally arise because of incidents such as the Danforth shooting,” said Meaghan Gray, a Toronto Police Service spokeswoman.

“We also have been in close contact with our community partners to ensure that any concerns are brought forward and issues of safety and security are addressed.”

But she said police would not provide an update on the investigation.

“Our position remains the same: No determination will be made on a motive until we have evidence to support that conclusion.”

