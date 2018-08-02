Apple close to becoming the first $1T company. Here’s the stock price to watch

Apple, already the world’s most valuable company, is only a dollars-per-share away from also becoming the first $1-trillion company.

Apple stocks gained more than 5 per cent on Wednesday, closing at $201.5, after the company beat expectations on earnings per share, revenue and the average iPhone selling price.

On Thursday morning, the share price had risen past $202.5 by 10 a.m. ET.

But the threshold to $1 trillion moved a little higher on Wednesday, when the company revealed in a quarterly report to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it had 4,829,926,000 outstanding shares as of July 20. That lower share count means Apple shares must reach $207.04 for the company to cross the trillion-dollar threshold.

Investors had been previously looking for a $203.45 per share price, based on the belief that the company’s outstanding share count was higher.

Apple’s stock market value was $973 billion by the end of the trading day on Wednesday, based on its newly disclosed number of shares.

With a mountain of overseas cash freed up by last year’s sweeping U.S. corporate tax cuts, Apple bought back a record $43 billion of its own shares in the first six months of 2018, and its report to the SEC suggested it has continued that program in recent weeks.

Despite the lower share count, Apple is now far ahead of Amazon in the race to become the first publicly traded company worth $1 trillion.

