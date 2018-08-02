Tech
August 2, 2018 12:35 am

Apple owes Canadian patent company US$145.1 million in damages for infringement

By Kanishka Singh and Rishika Chatterjee Reuters

Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York, U.S., August 1, 2018.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A A

A federal jury in California has awarded Canadian patent licensing company WiLan Inc US$145.1 million in damages against Apple Inc for patent infringement, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

The jury in San Diego determined that versions of Apple’s iPhone infringed two WiLan patents relating to wireless communications technology, WiLan, a unit of Quarterhill Inc , said in a statement.

Coverage of Apple on Globalnews.ca:

Apple confirmed it plans to appeal. The company earlier rejected claims of infringement in pre-trial filings.

In 2013, a U.S. jury ruled in favor of Apple in a separate litigation in which WiLan had sought $248 million in damages.

READ MORE: Apple to close iPhone security gap police use to collect criminal evidence

Founded in 1992 as a producer of broadband wireless technologies, Ottawa-based WiLan has shifted focus to licensing an extensive patent portfolio.

© 2018 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
Apple
Apple patent infringement
apple wi-lan
apple wilan
apple wilan infringement
apple wilan patent infringement
Wi-LAN
wi-lan apple
wi-lan apple patent infringement
wilan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News