Montreal police seek driver involved in downtown hit-and-run

Montreal police are investigating an overnight hit-and-run involving an SUV and a scooter.

Around midnight, a 31-year-old man on a scooter was stopped on Sherbrooke and Drummond when he was hit by a white SUV travelling on Sherbrooke.

Investigators are trying to track down the driver who fled the scene.

The man on the scooter was taken to hospital with head trauma. Police confirm that his life is not in danger and he will recover.

The intersection was closed for investigation as police interrogated witnesses.