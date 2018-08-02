2 Hamilton paramedics charged with failing to provide necessities of life after Good Samaritan dies

Two Hamilton paramedics have been charged with failing to provide the necessities of life to a 19-year-old Hamilton man who was shot and killed last year while trying to help a man being harassed.

The union representing the paramedics said in a statement that they will vigorously defend against the charges.

“These precedent-setting criminal charges are game changers for our paramedic profession and we are confident that when the totality of the evidence is provided, they will be vindicated,” Mario Posteraro, president of OPSEU Local 256, said in an email.

“A criminal conviction requires proof of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

READ MORE: Police launching criminal investigation of emergency care after Good Samaritan death in Hamilton

Yosif Al-Hasnawi, a Brock University student and aspiring doctor, was leaving the Al-Mostafa Islamic Centre mosque in central Hamilton on the evening of Dec. 2 when he and a friend saw two men verbally harassing an older man. Al-Hasnawi tried to intervene and was subsequently shot. He was taken to hospital and died a short time later.

Some witnesses present on the night of the shooting questioned the response by Hamilton paramedics and claimed the ambulance took a long time to arrive. They also said the paramedics didn’t appear to take the injuries seriously.

READ MORE: Hamilton EMS investigating complaints after Good Samaritan death

“For more than 20 minutes we asked the paramedics to take him to hospital and they said, ‘No, he was just fine. When he saw you coming he started acting out,’” Amin Al-Tahir, a director at the mosque, said after the shooting.

“[Paramedics] started to laugh with each other. We told them, ‘Please, take him to the hospital. He has difficulty breathing.’ They decided to take him because people came more and more.”

The Hamilton Paramedic Service (HPS) said it has been conducting an investigation into what happened. When asked for comment about the charges Wednesday night, Acting Chief Russell Crocker told Global News in a statement the service learned of the charges through media reports.

READ MORE: Hamilton shooting victim’s family suing police, paramedics, reports say

He said the internal investigation is “nearing completion” but could not provide further information “on matters relating to human resources, labour relations or the employment status of its staff.”

“HPS remains committed to the protection and safety of the residents of the city of Hamilton,” Crocker wrote.

“Our thoughts and sincerest condolences continue to be with the family of Yosif Al-Hasnawi.”

In December, the Hamilton Police Service asked the Niagara Regional Police Service to conduct a “fair and impartial” investigation. At the time, a Hamilton police spokesperson said a criminal investigation was warranted based on unspecified “preliminary evidence.”

READ MORE: Hamilton police release new photos of Al-Hasnawi homicide witness

The Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care carried out a separate investigation into the incident.

Dale Burningsky King, a 19-year-old Hamilton resident, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Al-Hasnawi. James Anthony Robert Matheson, a 20-year-old Hamilton resident, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

The charges have not been proven in court.

— With a file from David Shum