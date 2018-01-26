Hamilton shooting victim’s family suing police, paramedics: reports

The family of a Good Samaritan who was fatally shot while defending an elderly man has launched a $10-million lawsuit, according to several media reports.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi‘s family has named Hamilton paramedics, Hamilton Police and St. Joseph’s Healthcare, citing a failure to properly treat the 19-year-old at the scene.

A number of witness accounts claim paramedics told Al-Hasnawi that he was acting.

Also named in the lawsuit are Dale Burningsky King, who faces second-degree murder charges in the case, and James Matheson, charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

The Niagara Regional Police are investigating the police and paramedic response.