August 2, 2018 1:34 am

Motorcyclist dead after collision with SUV in Coquitlam

By News Anchor/Reporter  CKNW
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Coquitlam that involved an SUV.

The RCMP said it happened at Como Lake and Porter Street on Wednesday at around 4:45 p.m.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the collision.

No information about the victim has been released.

Investigators remain on scene.

