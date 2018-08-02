Motorcyclist dead after collision with SUV in Coquitlam
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Coquitlam that involved an SUV.
The RCMP said it happened at Como Lake and Porter Street on Wednesday at around 4:45 p.m.
The driver of the SUV was not injured in the collision.
No information about the victim has been released.
Investigators remain on scene.
