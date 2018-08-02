Smoke in Central Okanagan coming from wildfire flareups
Smoke continues to make the skies in the Central Okanagan hazy Wednesday evening.
Existing fires near Summerland and in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park have seen flareups, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
The Mt. Eneas fire is seeing unburnt fuels ignite within guarded perimetres and are said not to be a threat.
The fires seen within the park west of Kelowna are being monitored and crews are patrolling and extinguishing any hot spots that are found, information on the Wildfire Service website said.
Resources on Okanagan Complex fires are being downsized and fire equipment is getting demobilized, but the Wildfire Service says they are expected to continue producing smoke.
