Nova Scotia SPCA investigating after cat shot in the head

A cat in Nova Scotia is recovering from surgery after being shot in the head.

The SPCA says the cat – named Vox – found its way home on the province’s southern shore after it was “critically injured” earlier this week.

The cat underwent surgery to repair a broken upper and lower jaw and remove bone and bullet fragments.

A veterinarian says the bullet split into several pieces.

The SPCA says the cat faces weeks of being fed through a syringe.

The agency is seeking information about shootings in the area of Back Cornwall Road in New Cornwall, N.S., between Monday and Tuesday.