August 1, 2018 11:51 am
Updated: August 1, 2018 12:43 pm

Former Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not appearing in court today, lawyer says

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: MLB accused of tolerating domestic abuse and misconduct after Roberto Osuna trade

TORONTO — A lawyer for former Toronto Blue Jays‘ pitcher Roberto Osuna says his client will not be appearing in court this afternoon.

The 23-year-old Mexican baseball player was arrested in May and charged with assault in connection to an alleged domestic incident.

READ MORE: Toronto Blue Jays trade closer Roberto Osuna to Houston Astros

His lawyer, Domenic Basile, says he will be representing Osuna at the Toronto court hearing today.

The Toronto Blue Jays traded the pitcher to the Houston Astros on Monday.

WATCH: Toronto Blue Jays trade Roberto Osuna to Houston Astros

Osuna was suspended without pay for 75 games in June for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

He is eligible to pitch in the big leagues starting Sunday.

WATCH: Astros general manager on giving Roberto Osuna a second chance

© 2018 The Canadian Press

