Body found on sidewalk in north Edmonton

There was a heavy police presence in north Edmonton on Wednesday morning after a body was found on a sidewalk in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood.

Police were at the scene near 117 Avenue and 75 Street at around 7 a.m., where a sheet covered a body and tarp surrounded it.

117 ave and 95 st. Police ME taking body away from front yard of home. More on @GlobalEdmonton in minutes. #yeg pic.twitter.com/me8NgeZ9ga — Kent Morrison (@KentMGlobal) August 1, 2018

Police said the medical examiner determined the death of the man was non-criminal.

At around 8 a.m., the man’s body was taken away by the medical examiner.