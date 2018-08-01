Body found on sidewalk in north Edmonton

There was a heavy police presence in north Edmonton on Wednesday morning after a body was found on a sidewalk in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood.
Police were at the scene near 117 Avenue and 75 Street at around 7 a.m., where a sheet covered a body and tarp surrounded it.
Police said the medical examiner determined the death of the man was non-criminal.
At around 8 a.m., the man’s body was taken away by the medical examiner.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.