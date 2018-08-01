Crime
August 1, 2018 10:47 am
Updated: August 1, 2018 10:49 am

Body found on sidewalk in north Edmonton

By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A man's body was found on a sidewalk in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

There was a heavy police presence in north Edmonton on Wednesday morning after a body was found on a sidewalk in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood.

Police were at the scene near 117 Avenue and 75 Street at around 7 a.m., where a sheet covered a body and tarp surrounded it.

Police said the medical examiner determined the death of the man was non-criminal.

At around 8 a.m., the man’s body was taken away by the medical examiner.

 

